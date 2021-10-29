Origin Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Origin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

