OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLN remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 304,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. OriginClear has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

