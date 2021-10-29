Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Releases Earnings Results

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of ORN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.45. 318,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,864. The company has a market cap of $137.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Orion Group worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

