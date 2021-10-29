Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ORTIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.