Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OR traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 2,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,626. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 214.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.0437 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

