Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,529 shares during the quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.64% of Team worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 27.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 30.1% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 1,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

