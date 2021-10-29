Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 123,300 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,000. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 0.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after acquiring an additional 103,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,933. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.42. 4,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on THC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

