Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after acquiring an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 236,273 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,439,000 after buying an additional 196,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

