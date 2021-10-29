Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.67 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PKG. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $138.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.97. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

