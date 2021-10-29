PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report $342.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $299.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

PACW stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

