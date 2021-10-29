Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 60.4% in October

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the September 30th total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PTHRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 113,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,252. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

