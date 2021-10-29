Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 60.4% in October

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the September 30th total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PTHRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 113,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,252. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.