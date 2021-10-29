Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $70,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.40.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $200.03 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

