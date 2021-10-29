Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 369.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

NYSE:PH opened at $301.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $200.03 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

