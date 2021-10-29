Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.71% of Patrick Industries worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,303,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.