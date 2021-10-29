Patrick S. Shannon Sells 3,826 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALLE opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.44. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 118.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

