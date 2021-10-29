Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 7,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,577. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 344,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

