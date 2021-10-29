Paya (PAYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Paya to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Paya has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million. On average, analysts expect Paya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paya alerts:

PAYA opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of -0.07. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paya stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Paya worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.