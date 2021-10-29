Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Paychex by 40.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

