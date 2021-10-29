Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reduced their price target on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 10.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSFE opened at $7.53 on Friday. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.