PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%.

PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,051. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCB Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

