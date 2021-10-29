PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after buying an additional 84,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in New Relic by 9.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 27.5% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

