PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $285.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.82.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.