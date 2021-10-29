PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $1,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,806,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,763,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,901 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,973 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSH stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.