Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

