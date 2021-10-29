Peel Hunt Increases RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target to GBX 138

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPS. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of RPS Group stock opened at GBX 125.20 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £347.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.70.

In other news, insider John Douglas acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

About RPS Group

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

