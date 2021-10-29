Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 520,715 shares during the period.

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of PFGC opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

