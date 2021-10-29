PERI Finance (PERI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $209,201.00

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. PERI Finance has a market cap of $1.62 million and $209,201.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00069259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00071967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00096328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,415.64 or 0.99983726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.66 or 0.07059030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00021907 BTC.

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,230,796 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

