Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.92 Million

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post $139.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $118.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $460.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.35 million to $460.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $588.12 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $588.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 995,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. Perion Network has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $962.07 million, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

