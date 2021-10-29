Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Sets New 12-Month High at $49,650.00

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £496.50 ($648.68) and last traded at £496.50 ($648.68), with a volume of 4553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £494.50 ($646.07).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of £490.57 and a 200-day moving average of £480.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Mandy Clements purchased 50 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £484.20 ($632.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,210 ($31,630.52).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.