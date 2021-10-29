PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PetMed Express in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetMed Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of PETS opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $573.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.54.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in PetMed Express by 24.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PetMed Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 136,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

