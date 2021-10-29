Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

LON PDL opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.51 million and a PE ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.59.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.