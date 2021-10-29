PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ADRs of PetroChina Company Limited have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Intl Integrated industry so far this year (+77.2% versus +52.2%). With higher oil prices expected to support the state-run giant's upstream unit in the near-to-medium term, the stock appears to be positioned favourably. As is evident from the blowout first half results, PetroChina's exploration and production segment has been benefiting from the stunning turnaround in commodity prices. Being one of the two Chinese integrated oil firms, PetroChina is already well-positioned to capitalize on the country’s growing natural gas demand. The company’s natural gas business offers lucrative growth prospects in the coming years as China moves from coal to natural gas. Consequently, PetroChina is viewed a preferred integrated energy firm to own now.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTR. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,419,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

