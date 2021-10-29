PFB (TSE:PFB) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of PFB opened at C$21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.19 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.82. PFB has a twelve month low of C$16.50 and a twelve month high of C$26.99.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$40.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PFB will post 2.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

