Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.07 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $2.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

PSX stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $74.57. 94,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

