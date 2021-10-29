Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of PNGAY opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is a boost from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

