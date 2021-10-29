Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, a growth of 1,001.4% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PME. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PME opened at $0.72 on Friday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

