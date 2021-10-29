Pinkcoin Trading Down 15% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $8,950.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.87 or 0.00302688 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00014223 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,204,474 coins and its circulating supply is 431,944,038 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

