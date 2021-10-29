Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,329 shares of company stock worth $14,741,859 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 137,599 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

