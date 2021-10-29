Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

HONE stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

