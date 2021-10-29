Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $284.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.92. First Bank has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Bank by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

