Piper Sandler Comments on Independent Bank Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

IBTX opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.