Piper Sandler Comments on TechnipFMC plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,960 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

