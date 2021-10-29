Piper Sandler Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.68. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of CME stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.