PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. The business had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $318.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.41. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.