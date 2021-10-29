Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Greg Petersen Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Greg Petersen purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $21,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

