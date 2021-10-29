Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Up 229.2% in October

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, an increase of 229.2% from the September 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 74,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,811. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.
