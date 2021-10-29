Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 545.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of StoneCo worth $47,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.