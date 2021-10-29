Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 474.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018,183 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.62% of OGE Energy worth $41,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.