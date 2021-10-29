Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 51.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 168,626 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $43,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 29.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,536 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 31.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $349.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.77. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of -98.53 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

