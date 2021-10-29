Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 655,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

